Tomato prices cooling down with fresh arrival; retail prices in range of ₹50-70 per kg now: Government

August 21, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The central government on Monday (August 21) said tomato prices have fallen to ₹50-70 per kilogramme with arrival of fresh crops in retail markets and it will continue to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate till rates come down to a normal level.

Tomato prices had skyrocketed to as high as ₹250 per kg in the retail markets across the country due to unseasonal rains.

"Tomato prices are ruling in the range of ₹50-70 per kg in retail markets across the country at present," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices have started cooling down with increase in arrival of the fresh crop in states like Madhya Pradesh, he added.

On sale of tomatoes at a subsidised rates, the secretary said the government will sell the commodity at the discounted prices in select States till the retail prices come to normalcy.

Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED have started selling tomatoes at a reduced rate of ₹40 per kilogramme since August 20 amid declining price of the kitchen staple in wholesale and retail markets.

Since last month, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) have been selling tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry to contain the price rise.

Initially, the subsidised rate was fixed at ₹90 per kilogramme which had been successively reduced in line with the decline in prices in order to ensure benefits to the consumers.

Tomatoes have been imported from Nepal as well to boost domestic supply and bring down the price.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.