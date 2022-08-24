  • States to spread awareness among children about symptoms and side-effects of ‘tomato flu’
  • Maintain proper hygiene and restrict sharing of toys, clothes, food, with other non-infected children
  • Avoid immediate contact with an infected person
  • Ensure kids are hydrated
  • A nutrition-rich, balanced diet to boost immunity
  • Don’t scratch or rub the blister
  • Testing is to be done for the investigation of an outbreak. It will take two to four weeks to get the test results of the samples
  • Use warm water to clean skin or for bathing the child. 
  • Rest, plenty of fluids and a hot water sponge will provide relief from irritation and rashes. 
  • Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments may be required.