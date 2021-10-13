TOEFL in pen and paper format from December 11

Freepik

NEW DELHI

13 October 2021 19:22 IST

Registrations are now open in India, says ETS

The Test of English as a Foreign Language, better known as TOEFL, will be available as a pen and paper test starting December 11. Registrations are now open in India, the test’s owner Educational Testing Service announced on Wednesday.

TOEFL is a standardised test which assesses a candidate’s speaking, listening, reading and writing skills, and is mostly used by universities to judge the English proficiency of applicants from non-English speaking countries.

When TOEFL was introduced 57 years ago, it was initially a paper-based test, which was subsequently phased out in favour of computer-based and then Internet-based test formats which could be taken only at authorised test centres. After the pandemic broke out last year, the ETS also started offering an Internet-based test that could be taken using home computers, with online proctors.

The latest version will have three components available in pen and paper format at the test centres. The speaking module must still be taken on a home computer with an online proctor within the next three days.

Unique testing preferences

”Adding this option to the portfolio caters to test takers’ unique testing preferences, especially given that many prefer, and are most comfortable with, a paper-based testing option,” said an ETS statement.

Tests will be offered twice a month, initially in 18 cities across India. Candidates can apply up to two days before test day. The price tag to take the paper-based test will be the same as that for the other two options, at $190 or approximately ₹14,000.