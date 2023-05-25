Today world wants to know what India is thinking, says PM Modi after arrival from three-nation visit

May 25, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - New Delhi:

Concluding his three-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 25, 2023 morning arrived in Delhi and said, today the world wants to know what India is thinking. While addressing the public gathered to welcome him, PM Modi said, "The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking."

"When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi," he said. PM Modi further talked about the release of the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea and said, "Tamil language is our language. It is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea."

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Prime Minister Modi was garlanded by BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party members on his arrival at the airport. Mr. Nadda reached Delhi's Palam airport early on Thursday morning to welcome PM Modi on his arrival.

Global respect for PM Modi: Nadda

Appreciating PM Modi, BJP national president said, "The world appreciates your governance model. US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership." "The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, shows how much respect you have there. The people of India feel proud when they see that our Prime Minister is being welcomed like this," he said.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Sydney visit, one which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship," which is also in the "interest of global good."During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians.

Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom flew in a special "Modi Airways" to attend PM Modi's address in Australia.

At the community event, Australian PM Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss."

As his Australia visit comes to an end, PM Modi tweeted, "From productive talks with PM @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between Australia and India."During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week.

PM Modi's visit holds importance in many respects. Historically, it marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island and strategically, it lays the foundation of what could possibly be one of the most significant bilateral partnerships of India in the context of the Indo-Pacific, as per Global Order.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Earlier, he visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.