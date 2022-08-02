Today, world looks at India and Tricolour with respect: Amit Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy releases the commemorative postal stamp honoring freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, during ‘Tiranga Utsav’, organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Venkayya, in New Delhi on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 02, 2022 23:05 IST

He launched the “ Tiranga Anthem” and released a commemorative postage stamp during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked to improve India’s standing in the world, and today the world looked at India and the national flag with respect, Home Minister Amit Shah said, on August 2

Mr. Shah launched the “ Tiranga Anthem” and released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, who designed the Tricolour, as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign organised by the Culture Ministry. The campaign promotes the hoisting of the national flag in all households from August 13 to August 15, to mark 75 years of Independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Today the world looks at India and its national flag with respect. From 2014 till 2022, our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased India’s respect in the whole world. Today if there is any problem in the world, till India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi does not make a statement, the world does not decide its stance on the problem. Lakhs and lakhs of people gave their sacrifice to see this day,” Mr. Shah said.

“Woken up from sleep”

Addressing the youth of the country, Mr. Shah said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was theirs. He asked everyone to hoist the Tricolour at home to send the message that India had “woken up from sleep” and was on the way to become “ mahaan” (great). He asked everyone to change their social media display pictures to the Tricolour, from Tuesday.

Earlier in the event, Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said a programme was being organised to honour Mr. Pingali Venkayya, an “unsung hero”, for the first time.