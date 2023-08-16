ADVERTISEMENT

To push green mobility, Cabinet approves PM e-bus sewa

August 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities.

PTI

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur during the cabinet briefing at PIB in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Seeking to enhance green mobility, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 'PM-eBus Sewa' for augmenting city bus operations under which priority will be given to cities having no organised bus service, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities. Infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, he told reporters.

The total estimated cost of the scheme has been pegged at ₹57,613 crore, out of which support of ₹20,000 crore will be provided by the central government.

The Scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

public transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US