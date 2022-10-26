To improve India’s economy, print images of Hindu deities Ganesh, Lakshmi on currency, Kejriwal tells Modi

The Delhi CM and AAP convenor says the idea came to him when he was doing pooja on Deepavali.

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 26, 2022 11:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the state of India's economy and the need to improve it, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to have images of Hindu deities Ganesh and Lakshmi on the Indian currency.

"Efforts become fruitful when you have blessings of gods and goddesses... When you have blessings of gods and goddesses, efforts become fruitful and (we) get results," Mr. Kejriwal said during a press conference.

"Today, I request Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, in Indian currency on one side there is an image of Gandhiji, it should be there itself. But on the other side images of Ganeshji and Lakshmiji should be put on Indian currency. To improve our economy, we need a lot of efforts... Along with it we need blessings of gods and goddesses," the AAP chief said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about how he came up with the idea, Mr. Kejriwal, said, "Day before yesterday when I was doing Diwali pooja, then it came to my mind that it (images of Ganesh and Lakshmi) should be there on India's currency... I'm not saying that doing this alone will improve the country's economy."

He said that if we put images of god Ganesh and Lakshmi, then the whole country will get their blessings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kejriwal cites Indonesia

Mr. Kejriwal said that the government does not have to change the old notes, but the images should be printed of new currency.

"Indonesia is a Muslim country. Above 85% of the population are Muslims and there are only less than 2% Hindus. But they have image of Ganeshji printed on their notes... We are not talking against anyone... This is about everyone's and country's prosperity," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
hinduism
national politics
religion and belief
economy (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app