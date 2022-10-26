To improve India’s economy, print images of Hindu deities Ganesh, Lakshmi on currency, Kejriwal tells Modi

The Delhi CM and AAP convenor says the idea came to him when he was doing pooja on Deepavali.

The Delhi CM and AAP convenor says the idea came to him when he was doing pooja on Deepavali.

Citing the state of India's economy and the need to improve it, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to have images of Hindu deities Ganesh and Lakshmi on the Indian currency.

"Efforts become fruitful when you have blessings of gods and goddesses... When you have blessings of gods and goddesses, efforts become fruitful and (we) get results," Mr. Kejriwal said during a press conference.

"Today, I request Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, in Indian currency on one side there is an image of Gandhiji, it should be there itself. But on the other side images of Ganeshji and Lakshmiji should be put on Indian currency. To improve our economy, we need a lot of efforts... Along with it we need blessings of gods and goddesses," the AAP chief said.

When asked about how he came up with the idea, Mr. Kejriwal, said, "Day before yesterday when I was doing Diwali pooja, then it came to my mind that it (images of Ganesh and Lakshmi) should be there on India's currency... I'm not saying that doing this alone will improve the country's economy."

He said that if we put images of god Ganesh and Lakshmi, then the whole country will get their blessings.

Kejriwal cites Indonesia

Mr. Kejriwal said that the government does not have to change the old notes, but the images should be printed of new currency.

"Indonesia is a Muslim country. Above 85% of the population are Muslims and there are only less than 2% Hindus. But they have image of Ganeshji printed on their notes... We are not talking against anyone... This is about everyone's and country's prosperity," he said.