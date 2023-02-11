To be future ready, make sure that women are the centre of the discourse: Smriti Irani

February 11, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

To be ready for the future, nations have to make sure that women are the centre of all discourse and decision-making, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said.

“If you want to get your future right, if you want to be future ready, make sure that women are the centre of the discourse and that women are at the centre of your decisions,” Ms. Irani said, addressing the G20 Empower Inception Meeting at Agra on Saturday.

She said the success of women’s Self Help Groups in India shows the importance of women’s leadership at the grassroot level, and efforts for ensuring availability of banking and financial services to every woman.

The Union Minister also highlighted the quest for gender justice in India through a gender inclusion fund in the National Education Policy, construction of toilets for every household, and the introduction of a menstrual hygiene protocol.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that for India to further increase its rate of growth, it would be essential to raise women’s per capita income and put them into positions of leadership.

Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, said that in the 21st century, global growth will come from the countries of the South, with India having the potential to demonstrate the leadership of the Global South by showcasing women’s leadership and innovation.

The G20 Empower Inception meeting is being held in Agra on February 11-12. The summit aims to provide an opportunity to develop a roadmap and policies, and for mobilising common strengths towards promoting equality and women-led development.

The three focus areas under India’s G20 Presidency are ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship: A win-win for Equity and Economy’, ‘Partnership for promoting women’s leadership at all levels including at grassroots’, and ‘Education, the key to women’s empowerment and equal workforce participation’, an official statement said.