To barbs about ‘unelected’ judiciary, CJI says judges walk the razor’s edge

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) threw a counter-punch at critics who question the power wielded by “unelected” judges in an electoral democracy, indicating the alternative is even more frightening.

“But imagine a world where judges campaign for votes, solicit views and decisions from the public and make promises about future judgments…”, Chief Justice Khanna addressed his audience, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address on the Constitution Day.

Appointment of judges, and not voting them to power, was a way to ensure their decisions were unbiased and free from “external pressures”. Their conduct was guided solely by the Constitution and the law.

Chief Justice Khanna said judges walk the razor’s edge. Their decisions make some happy while drawing criticism from others.

The CJI said some rate the constitutional courts of India among the most powerful in the world. While others felt the courts were straying from their constitutional duties by either failing to challenge the status quo or in resisting the transient popular mandate of the electorate.

Duty towards public

“For judges, perspectives and critique matter, because our foremost duty is towards the public, and secondly, being open and transparent is the biggest strength of the judiciary,” Chief Justice Khanna explained.

The CJI said judges were certainly not above reproach. Constructive feedback would only make the judiciary more efficient, citizen and public centric and accountable.

“By opening ourselves to scrutiny, we can identify systemic inefficiencies and bottlenecks, and work towards eliminating them,” Chief Justice Khanna said.

The Chief Justice said judicial independence was not a high wall, but a bridge. Each branch of government was not “a satellite in an independent orbit but rather a related actor which works in a degree of separateness”.

Pendency of cases

The Chief Justice highlighted pendency as a prime concern. He said the scale of cases flowing through courts was “staggering”. But the CJI pointed out that the district courts received 2.08 crore cases, the High Courts around 16.6 lakh and 54,000 in the Supreme Court.

“Therefore, it is not surprising that about 4.54 crore cases are pending in the district courts and 61.10 lakh cases are pending in the High Courts... But the case clearance rate in district courts — a key metric of judicial productivity — has risen steadily from 98.29% in 2022 to an impressive 101.74% in 2024. Last year alone, our district courts resolved over 20.14 lakh criminal and 8.09 lakh civil cases,” he noted.

The Supreme Court, too, has enhanced its performance, with case clearance rate climbing from 95% to 97%, the CJI said.