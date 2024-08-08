GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN’s achievements speak for Kalaignar, says M.K. Stalin

Updated - August 08, 2024 12:37 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 12:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, along with Ministers and party cadres leading a silent procession to Karunanidhi memorial at Marina on Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, along with Ministers and party cadres leading a silent procession to Karunanidhi memorial at Marina on Wednesday | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Wednesday, said if Tamil Nadu’s achievements in various fields were listed, they would speak for Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) and his contribution.

“His name will stand tall,” he said in a social media message released on the occasion of Karunanidhi’s sixth death anniversary.

“We took a pledge to strengthen ourselves to walk on the path shown by him, and to work for the development of Tamil and Tamil Nadu,” Mr Stalin said.

Mr Stalin unveiled the statue of Karunanidhi through a video conference in Thiruverumbur in Tiruchi. He also released Kalaignar 100, a poetry collection by lyricist Vairamuthu on the occasion.

