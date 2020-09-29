﻿TNQ-Janelia India seminars to focus on latest research on COVID-19

Series of three webinars aimed at clinicians, scientists, and students

TNQ and Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus will jointly host the “TNQ-Janelia India COVID-19 Seminars” in October.

The set of three seminars, which will be online, aim at bringing the current research on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 to Indian clinicians, scientists and students. It has been conceived as a live platform for presentation and discussion of the latest research surrounding COVID-19 pandemic in areas related to the biology of the coronavirus, its varied impact on the human population and the state of development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, a press release said.

Seminar-1 will be on “Coronavirus: Old and New” at 6.30 p.m. on October 9. The talk will be by Susan Weiss, currently Professor and vice-chair, Department of Microbiology and co-director of the Penn Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania in the U.S.

Joseph DeRisi, Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of California will be the speaker for Seminar-2 on “The CLIAHUB: Student Volunteer-Run COVID Testing” at 6.30 p.m. on October 16.

Ulas Kolthur, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai and Sandeep Juneja, Professor and Dean, School of Technology and Computer Science, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research will speak on “Mumbai Serosurvey: Facts and Interpretations” on the same day.

On October 23, Florian Krammer, Professor of Vaccinology, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai in the U.S. will speak on “Vaccine and the Therapeutic Landscape for COVID-19” and Benjamin R. tenOever, Director of Virus Engineering Center for Therapeutics and Research, Icahn School of Medicine, will speak on “Leveraging Innate Immunity as a first line defence against SARS-CoV-2”.

For further details, head to https://www.tnq.co.in/covid_19_seminar.html