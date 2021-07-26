T.N., U.P. have acquired land for defence industrial corridors, Parliament told

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 18:36 IST

They are aimed at providing fillip to the manufacturing ecosystem

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have acquired land for the Defence Industrial Corridors (DIC).

Tamil Nadu has acquired 283.28 hectares and Uttar Pradesh 196.7 hectares in 2020-21, the government said in Parliament on Monday.

“As on July 19, 2021, the investments made by the public and private sector in the TNDICand the UPDIC are ₹2,252.28 crore and ₹1,236.10 crore respectively,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The DICs are aimed at providing fillip to the defence manufacturing ecosystem. The TNDIC has identified five nodes — Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. The UPDIC has six identified nodes — Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Both the DICs are in their formative stages, the reply said. “In the TNDIC, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the nodal agency, has signed 22 MoUs with private/public industries, worth potential investments of ₹4,800 crore.” The U,P, Expressways Industrial Development Authority has signed 55 MoUs with private industries, worth potential investments of ₹7,449.33 crore.

As per present estimates reported by the respective State governments based on the MoUs signed, the TNDIC has potential to generate employment for 25,000 persons and the UPDIC has potential to generate employment for more than 16,700 persons, the reply said.