T.N. CM Stalin announces police honours for M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral

September 28, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, September 28, 2023 announced that the agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral will happen with police honours as a recognition of his immense contributions.

Earlier, in his condolence message, Mr. Stalin recalled the contributions of M.S. Swaminathan towards making the country free of hunger and towards sustainable food security.

Also Read: Reactions on the death of eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan

A spokesperson for the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation said the funeral will take place on Saturday, September 30. Swaminathan’s mortal remains will be kept at the MSSRF campus in Taramani on Friday for the public to pay respects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.