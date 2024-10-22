TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from the Joint Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), after he reportedly broke a glass bottle during an argument with BJP MPs.

Reportedly, Mr. Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In the process, Mr. Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger and had to be given first aid. He was seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill.