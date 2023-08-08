ADVERTISEMENT

TMC MP Derek O’Brien suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session

August 08, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for Derek O’Brien’s suspension

The Hindu Bureau

TMC MP Derek O’Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 8 suspended TMC member Derek O’Brien for the rest of the Monsoon Session for “unruly” behaviour.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension “for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House.”

Also Read | Track Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates here

Meanwhile, the Upper House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest over Mr. O’Brien’s suspension and Manipur violence issue.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. O’Brien claimed that it has taken the rules of a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition to “drag” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet, the TMC’s Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also urged the Prime Minister to come to the Upper House.

(With agency inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US