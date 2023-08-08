TMC MP Derek O’Brien suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 8 suspended TMC member Derek O’Brien for the rest of the Monsoon Session for “unruly” behaviour.
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension “for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House.”
Meanwhile, the Upper House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest over Mr. O’Brien’s suspension and Manipur violence issue.
Earlier in the morning, Mr. O’Brien claimed that it has taken the rules of a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition to “drag” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha.
In a tweet, the TMC’s Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also urged the Prime Minister to come to the Upper House.
