TMC team denied permission to visit Sonbhadra

A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress, which was on its way to Sonbhadra, was detained at the Varanasi airport on Saturday.

Ten persons were killed and another 28 injured in the clash between the supporters of the Ubbah village headman and the Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra on Wednesday.

The district administration refused to allow the delegation led by Derek O’Brien to visit the site or meet the victims.

At around 3 pm, it allowed the delegation to meet five injured persons at the Banaras Hindu University Trauma Centre.

“The BJP indulges in hooliganism and disrupts ‘good governance’ every day in Bengal. The same BJP in UP won’t allow a delegation of Opposition MPs to even meet, build confidence and comfort the grieving families of tribals massacred over land rights,” Mr. O’Brien said.

A police team accompanied the delegation to the hospital and back to the Varanasi airport.