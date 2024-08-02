GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trinamool Congress supports Gadkari’s demand to remove 18% GST from life, health insurance premiums

Party supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls for rollback of the tax; the Opposition party is planning to raise this issue in Lok Sabha on Friday

Published - August 02, 2024 05:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress threw its weight behind Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s demand for withdrawal of 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums.

In a recent letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Gadkari wrote that the GST amounts to taxing the uncertainties of life and restricts sector’s growth.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also the Trinamool chairperson, in a post on X demanded a rollback of the GST. “This GST is bad because it adversely affects the people’s ability to take care of their basic vital needs. If Government of India does not roll back the anti-people GST, we will be bound to hit the road,” Ms Banerjee wrote.

Earlier speaking in Rajya Sabha during a debate on agriculture, Trinamool MP Dola Sen said: “On behalf of my party All India Trinamool Congress, I demand that 18% GST on life and health insurance premium imposed by the Finance Minister should be immediately withdrawn. I support Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s appeal to the FM. Either withdraw it or resign.”

The Opposition party is planning to raise this issue in Lok Sabha on Friday. Sources said the party will be campaigning around Mr. Gadkari’s letter to corner the government in the coming days.

