TMC supports Akali Dal over quitting govt on farm bills

The Trinamool Congress has come out in support of the Shiromani Akali Dal, which quit the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the three farm bills that were recently passed in Parliament. In a tweet on Sunday, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien offered the party’s support to the SAD.
“We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal’s stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States’ role, MSP, PDS and procurement,” he said on Twitter.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue. The SAD is the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years.
