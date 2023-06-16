TMC seeks meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss Manipur violence

June 16, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has sought an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to assess the prevailing violence in Manipur, saying it is imperative to understand the ground reality and get first hand insight into the situation.

In a letter to the Committee Chairperson, Brij Lal, a BJP MP and a former top cop, the TMC's parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha said there is a need for a meeting of the Committee on Manipur which is reeling under the "consequence of ethnic violence".

"I am writing to you to bring to your attention the urgent need for a meeting of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs to assess the prevailing situation of violence in Manipur and to stand by those affected by it. As representatives of our democratic system, it is crucial that we do this," he said in the letter dated June 15.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The state has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

In the letter, Mr. O'Brien has said that ground reports from church authorities indicate that multiple churches have also been vandalised.

"This is an unprecedented situation. Prices of essential commodities have shot up and there are long queues in front of ATMs. The recent incidents of violence in Manipur have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the people residing in the region. Reportedly, many are dead and thousands have been displaced. Shoot-at-sight orders have further added to the atmosphere of fear in the state," he said.

"It is imperative that we understand the ground reality, and assess the extent of the violence. In this regard, holding a Standing Committee meeting to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur would provide first-hand insights into the situation," he urged.

"I remain hopeful that, together, we can work towards ensuring that normalcy is restored in the state of Manipur," he said.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.