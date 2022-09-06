TMC Rajya Sabha MPs call on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar's equation with the TMC as West Bengal Governor had nosedived months ahead of his vice-presidential nomination

PTI New Delhi:
September 06, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, and Dr. Santanu Sen, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on September 6, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, including Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDA candidate and former West Bengal Governor Mr. Dhankhar became India's 14th Vice-President in August after defeating Opposition candidate and Congress leader, Margaret Alva.

"Hon'ble Members Parliament (Rajya Sabha),  Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen,  Sushmita Dev & Dr. Santanu Sen, called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar at UPA-Rashtrapati Nivas today," Mr. Dhankhar said in a tweet.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Dhankhar's equation with the TMC had nosedived months ahead of his vice-presidential nomination, with the Mamata Banerjee-led party accusing him of being a mouthpiece of the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
West Bengal
New Delhi
All India Trinamool Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app