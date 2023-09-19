ADVERTISEMENT

TMC questions why President was not invited to function held in old Parliament building

September 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition parties had earlier objected to the President not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in May

PTI

TMC MP Derek O’Brien questioned why President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the function held in New Delhi to mark the move to the new Parliament building. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress on September 19 questioned why President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the function held in New Delhi to mark the move to the new Parliament building.

The event held in the historic Central Hall of the old building was presided over by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

ALSO READ
Bidding farewell to Baker’s building

“Where was the President of India during today's event at the Central Hall [of the old Parliament building]? Was she invited? Why was she ignored?” TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had gathered at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties had earlier objected to the President not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in May.

At least 21 Opposition parties had boycotted the inauguration, contending that President Murmu should inaugurate the new building and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are summoned and prorogued by the President on the advice of the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US