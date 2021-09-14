TMC nominates Sushmita Dev for Rajya Sabha bypoll in West Bengal

Bypoll to six Rajya Sabha seats, including the one in West Bengal, will be held on October 4.

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced that the party has nominated Sushmita Dev o Rajya Sabha. Ms Dev is a former president of Mahila Congress who joined West Bengal’s ruling party only a month ago.

“We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of the Parliament.@MamataOfficial's vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!,” Trinamool Congress tweeted from its official handle.

Ms Dev, who had represented Silchar Lok Sabha seat in Assam and had joined the Trinamool Congress on August 17 thanked Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity. “I am overwhelmed. I Thank my leader @MamataOfficial from the bottom of my heart. Her conviction to see more women in parliament is exemplary. To give someone from Northeast is path breaking. I will do my very best,” Ms Dev tweeted thanking the Trinamool Congress for the nomination.

Elections to six Rajya Sabha seats from five states including one from West Bengal are scheduled on October 4. In West Bengal, the Rajya Sabha seat felt vacant due to resignation of Manas Ranjan Bhunia who contested and won the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The nomination of Ms Dev assumes significance as it is crucial to Trinamool Congress plans to extend its footprints in northeast. According to sources in the TMC, Ms Dev is crucial for the party’s campaign in Tripura where elections are scheduled in 2022. She has been visiting Tripura regularly with senior party leaders from West Bengal. Her father veteran Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev had represented Tripura West Lok Sabha seat in 1990’s and the Ms Dev is the best for the party in the northeastern State.

Political observers say that Sushmita Dev is among the few from outside the State of West Bengal who have nominated to Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress. Earlier the TMC had nominated industrialist K D Singh to Rajya Sabha. A few months ago, retired bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar was elected to Rajya Sabha on the nomination of Trinamool Congress. He was elected on the seat that fell vacant with the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi.