ADVERTISEMENT

TMC MPs visit Union Finance Minister's office, demand Adani's arrest

March 23, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Another group of Trinamool Congress MPs marched to the Enforcement Directorate with the same demand.

PTI

Trinamool Congress MPs hold a protest at Vijay Chowk against the Central government demanding an arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and protection of LIC, SBI, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A delegation of TMC MPs on Thursday visited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office demanding the arrest of businessman Gautam Adani.

TMC Lok Sabha MPs Pratima Mandal, Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Sunil Mandal and Rajya Sabha MPs Santanu Sen, Abir Biswas, Mousam Noor and Susmita Dev were part of the delegation.

They also left two caps with images of Mr. Adani and PM Modi printed on them, in Ms. Sitharaman's office as a mark of their protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another group of Trinamool Congress MPs also marched to the Enforcement Directorate with the same demand.

"We will not succumb to the menace of corruption! We will resolutely persevere in our battle for justice and accountability!" the party tweeted from its official handle.

The Trinamool Congress over the last week has demanded the arrest of Mr. Adani alleging that he is responsible for financial irregularities amounting to nearly ₹1.20 lakh crore which belongs to the common people.

The party also sought an answer from the Prime Minister in Parliament as to why Mr. Adani has not been arrested yet. It also sought to know where the funds in the State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation are being invested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US