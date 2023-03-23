HamberMenu
TMC MPs visit Union Finance Minister's office, demand Adani's arrest

Another group of Trinamool Congress MPs marched to the Enforcement Directorate with the same demand.

March 23, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Trinamool Congress MPs hold a protest at Vijay Chowk against the Central government demanding an arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and protection of LIC, SBI, in New Delhi. File

A delegation of TMC MPs on Thursday visited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office demanding the arrest of businessman Gautam Adani.

TMC Lok Sabha MPs Pratima Mandal, Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Sunil Mandal and Rajya Sabha MPs Santanu Sen, Abir Biswas, Mousam Noor and Susmita Dev were part of the delegation.

They also left two caps with images of Mr. Adani and PM Modi printed on them, in Ms. Sitharaman's office as a mark of their protest.

Another group of Trinamool Congress MPs also marched to the Enforcement Directorate with the same demand.

"We will not succumb to the menace of corruption! We will resolutely persevere in our battle for justice and accountability!" the party tweeted from its official handle.

The Trinamool Congress over the last week has demanded the arrest of Mr. Adani alleging that he is responsible for financial irregularities amounting to nearly ₹1.20 lakh crore which belongs to the common people.

The party also sought an answer from the Prime Minister in Parliament as to why Mr. Adani has not been arrested yet. It also sought to know where the funds in the State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation are being invested.

