TMC MPs protest at MHA over Tripura violence, seek meeting with Amit Shah

They wanted to flag the reported violence against its party workers in Tripura.

Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi, on Monday after they were allegedly denied an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah, whom they wanted to meet to flag the reported violence against its party workers in Tripura. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to reach Delhi by evening.

The party has accused the BJP of orchestrating the attacks and alleged that the State police was sheltering the perpetrators from the ruling party.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev, who is in-charge of Tripura tweeted, “ BJP has resorted to brutalising residents of Agartala. Democratic means are under siege. We have faith in the people of Tripura. They will speak against @BJPBiplab’s violence against citizens.”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who reached Agartala on Monday, has been denied permission by the police to hold a rally, citing the law-and-order situation in the State and political violence. Civic elections in the State are scheduled for November 25.

In Delhi, meanwhile, the TMC had reportedly sought an appointment from Mr. Shah’s office on Sunday night, but when they did not hear anything till Monday morning, the delegation descended at North Avenue. “This attack on democracy has been going on for the past four months. The BJP wants to shut down the TMC's campaign with the help of goons and the State police, but we continue fighting. It is obvious that they are scared that Tripura is slipping from under their feet,” TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy said.

On Sunday, TMC leader and actor Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police in a hit-and-run case. She was booked under attempt to murder among other Sections of the IPC, while the party claimed she was arrested for raising slogans against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb at a public meeting where he was present.

Several people including some journalists were injured in a spate of organised attacks at different places, including a women police station, in the capital of Tripura, Agartala, on Sunday. The tensions are linked to elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. The State’s ruling BJP has distanced it from the incidents.