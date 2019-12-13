TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging Citizenship Amendment Bill

TMC MP Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court challenging the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which got Presidential assent on Thursday night.
Ms. Moitra’s counsel mentioned the matter on Friday for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, who asked him to approach the mentioning officer.
Ms. Moitra’s counsel told the bench that the plea be listed either during the day or on December 16.
President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.
According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.
