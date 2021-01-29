TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee resigns from Assembly

Trinamool Congress MLA Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned from the West Bengal Assembly. He resigned as Forest Minister on January 22.
The MLA from Domjur in Howrah district was sounding discontent against the party for the past several months. He had spoken against ‘nepotism’ in the party and that deserving people are sidelined in it.
Mr. Banerjee, who met Speaker Biman Banerjee in the Assembly and tendered his resignation on Friday, joins the list of a dozen MLAs of the Trinamool Congress who had quit the party.
“I have resigned as an MLA, have not left the party as yet. I might resign from the party today or tomorrow,” he said. He asserted that he would contest from Domjur in the coming polls, which was not possible without being in a political party he told journalists, indicating that he might join the BJP.
He is the second most important leader in the party after Suvendu Adhikari, who recently severed his ties with the party.
Mr. Banerjee resignation comes hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting the State.
Another Trinamool Congress MLA, Vaishali Dalmiya, who has been suspended from the party is also likely to join the BJP in presence of Mr. Shah, who is likely to address a rally in Howrah district.
