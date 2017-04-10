TMC MLA booked for carrying sword at rally

A case has been registered under the Arms Act against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and mayor of Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district Jitendra Nath Tewari for allegedly brandishing a sword at a Ram Navami rally.
The development comes days after a similar case was registered against State BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The complaint was lodged at the Padnaveswar police station. Mr. Tewari could not be reached.
“We received a complaint against Mr. Tweari on Sunday alleging he brandished a sword at a Ram Navami rally in Asansol following which we lodged a case under the Arms Act,” a senior official of the Padnaveswar police station told The Hindu. However, he refused to divulge any further information about the status of the case.
Mr. Teweri took part in the rally last Wednesday.
Interestingly, several Trinamool Congress leaders have been taking part in the Ram Navami rallies this year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor