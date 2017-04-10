TMC MLA booked for carrying sword at rally

A case has been registered under the Arms Act against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and mayor of Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district Jitendra Nath Tewari for allegedly brandishing a sword at a Ram Navami rally.

The development comes days after a similar case was registered against State BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The complaint was lodged at the Padnaveswar police station. Mr. Tewari could not be reached.

“We received a complaint against Mr. Tweari on Sunday alleging he brandished a sword at a Ram Navami rally in Asansol following which we lodged a case under the Arms Act,” a senior official of the Padnaveswar police station told The Hindu. However, he refused to divulge any further information about the status of the case.

Mr. Teweri took part in the rally last Wednesday.

Interestingly, several Trinamool Congress leaders have been taking part in the Ram Navami rallies this year.