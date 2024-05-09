ADVERTISEMENT

TMC lodges complaint against Suvendu Adhikari, others over Sandeshkhali ‘sting video’

Published - May 09, 2024 12:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Trinamool Congress files complaint against Suvendu Adhikari over Sandeshkhali issue; TMC alleges BJP conspiracy against women

ANI

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on May 9 lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, and others over the Sandeshkhali issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TMC has filed a complaint after leaders confessed on camera that the Sandeshkhali rape accusations were concocted. Earlier, the TMC held a protest march in Sandeshkhali’s Trimohini area against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged conspiracy against women in the riverine island after a sting operation revealed that the BJP was involved in scripting the entire incident.

Sandeshkhali arms recovery | Trinamool sniffs conspiracy, BJP claims ‘act of terror’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5 warned the BJP not to disrespect the mothers of Bengal, as once the self-respect of women is lost it cannot be regained. On May 4, a video of a sting operation surfaced that has stirred up controversy in Sandeshkhali which was broadcast by a local television channel. In the alleged video, a person, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren’t sexually assaulted, were projected as ‘rape’ victims at the behest of the LoP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal Governor arrives in Sandeshkhali, women allege molestation by Trinamool leaders

Claiming that Mr. Adhikari ‘helped’ him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC’s strongmen in the area wouldn’t be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a “rape case”. However, the news channel that broke the alleged sting operation did not check the veracity of the clip.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shahjahan, the key Sandeshkhali accused, is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam.

The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shahjahan and his aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US