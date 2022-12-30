ADVERTISEMENT

TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested again, accused of misuse of money collected through crowd-funding

December 30, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Ahmedabad

This was for the third time Mr. Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police.

PTI

File photo of Saket Gokhale. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat police from Delhi late on December 29, 2022 evening in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding, said a senior official here.

Mr. Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought here for further legal process, said the senior police official, adding that they would arrive by Friday afternoon.

This was for the third time Mr. Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy.

On December 1, Mr. Gokhale had shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the Right to Information claiming that Mr. Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost ₹30 crore.

Soon after he received bail from a court here, the TMC leader was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there. He was granted bail the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / arrest

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US