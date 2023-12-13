TMC leader Mahua Moitra expulsion | CJI assures to look into listing aspect

December 13, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The CJI on December 13 assured to look into the listing aspect of TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s plea challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha. Ms. Moitra’s plea challenging her expulsion was mentioned before SC for an urgent listing on Wednesday.

The TMC leader moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

On December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report during which Ms. Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP from the House for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Ms. Moitra had equated the action with hanging by a “kangaroo court” and alleged that a Parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the Opposition into submission.

