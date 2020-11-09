TMC govt. using violence against BJP workers: BJYM chief

NEW DELHI

09 November 2020 21:55 IST

MP cites attacks during October rally

The BJP on Monday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of West Bengal of using violence against its party workers during a rally last month in the State. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and MP Tejaswi Surya has issued a privilege notice against top brass of the State administration including police commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah.

Addressing a presser at the national headquarters of the BJP in New Delhi, Mr. Surya cited the violence during the BJP’s “Chalo Nabanna” rally on October 8 as a manifestation of the “fascist” nature of the West Bengal government.

He alleged that chemicals mixed in water was sprayed on BJP workers and that Trinamool Congress (TMC) “goons” were throwing bombs from terraces.

“Mamata-ji cannot digest this reality and is thus resorting to violence and political murders as a tool to silence the BJP. In the last one and a half years, over 120 workers of the BJP have been brutally killed and politically murdered. Mamata’s administration in West Bengal is similar to North Korea’s autocratic regime,” Mr Surya alleged.

He further said police stations in West Bengal function as “branch officers” of the TMC and were “puppets” in the hands of TMC government.

He declared that he had moved a privilege notice against the top police officials of West Bengal including Kolkata and Howrah police commissioner, to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.