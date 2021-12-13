TMC, Congress MPs move privilege motion against Ranjan Gogoi

In an interview to a TV channel, he said he goes to Rajya Sabha when he likes

Two TMC MPs and three of the Congress have moved a privilege motion against the nominated member, retired Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, for his comments in a television interview, where he said he attends the House when he feels like doing so.

Since he joined the House in March 2020, he has only attended it six times. Monday was the seventh instance when he came to Parliament.

Trinamool Congress’s Jawahar Sircar and Mausam Noor moved the motion, arguing that his comments “undermine the dignity of the house”.

In an interview to NDTV, Mr. Gogoi said he skipped two sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical advice. “I go to Rajya Sabha when I feel like, when I think there are matter of importance on which I can speak. And I am a nominated member, I am not governed by any party whip, whenever the bell rings for the party members to come, that does not bind me…. I go there by my choice and I come out at my choice. I am an independent member of the house,” he stated.

“What is this magic about RS? I would have been better off in terms of pay, emoluments if I had been a chairman of a tribunal. I am not taking a penny from the RS,” he had observed.

According to the rules, a member should attend at least one day during the session and if not, the member should apply for leave which has to be sanctioned by the House.