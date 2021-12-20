National

TMC appoints Pawan Varma as national vice-president

Former JD(U) MP Pavan K. Varma greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after he joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi on November 23, 2021. Photo: West Bengal CMO via PTI
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday appointed former Janata Dal (United) MP Pawan Varma as its national vice-president.

Mr Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC.

He was also a former Indian Foreign Service officer.

"Hon’ble Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Shri @PavanK_Varma as the Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect,” the party said in a tweet.

