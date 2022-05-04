National

TMC appoints Kirti Azad as party's Goa in-charge

Cricketer-turned-politician and former MP Kirti Azad with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on May 4 appointed Kirti Azad as the new in-charge for its Goa unit.

Azad, a cricketer-turned-politician, had switched over to the TMC from Congress in 2021. He was earlier a BJP MP from Bihar.

Azad replaced TMC MP Mahua Moitra who was the in-charge of the Goa unit.

The appointment will come into force with immediate effect, the party said in a statement. Even as the TMC inducted several senior leaders from the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in the coastal state earlier this year, it drew a blank.


