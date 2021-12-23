TMC and I-PAC work as one team, says party

New Delhi:

23 December 2021 21:43 IST

A day after comments from TMC leader Derek O’Brien drawing a distinction between the party and political consultancy group — I-PAC, the party in a tweet said that the two are working as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future.

In a tweet, the party said that the reports suggesting differences between the two were “hugely speculative and unsubstantiated”.

During a media interaction at the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament on Wednesday, Mr. O’Brien had said, “We are a political party and they (I-PAC) are our political collaborators.” He said that the I-PAC has an important role to play at the ground level as a political consultancy firm but the final call rests with the 21-member working committee of the party and primarily with TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

In a tweet from TMC’s official handle, the party said on Thursday, “Under the leadership of @MamataOfficial, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future.”