TISS withdraws notice firing nearly 100 teaching, non-teaching staff

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences was forced to send termination notices to 100 staff members due to a funding shortfall from the Tata Trust

Updated - June 30, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 04:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A controversy has emerged over the letter of discontinuation of services for 55 faculty members and 60 non-teaching staff across four campuses. File.

A controversy has emerged over the letter of discontinuation of services for 55 faculty members and 60 non-teaching staff across four campuses. File. | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

Following the issuance of termination notices to over 100 staff members due to a funding shortfall from the Tata Trust, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)‘s acting Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari assured of retaining the staff and withdrew the notices, effective immediately.

Mr. Tiwari also instructed staff to resume their duties, with salaries to be disbursed upon the institute’s receipt of the TET Support Grant. However, Prof. Anil Sutar, the officiating registrar, has not confirmed the withdrawal, although he has assured the affected staff of positive developments.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences was forced to send termination notices to 100 staff members due to a funding shortfall from the Tata Trust. A controversy has emerged over the letter of discontinuation of services for 55 faculty members and 60 non-teaching staff across four campuses.

According to the statement from VC on Sunday, all 55 faculty and 60 non-teaching staff were appointed under programs funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET) and were on a contractual basis with an exact programme period.

“The letter of termination dated June 28, 2024, addressed to all concerned TET Programme faculty and non-teaching staff, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. They are requested to continue their work, and salaries will be released as soon as the TET Support Grant is received by the institute.”

Mr Tiwari added, “The discussions with the Tata Education Trust have assured that resources will be available to TISS to resolve this issue. TET has committed to releasing funds for the salaries of TET project/programme faculty and non-teaching staff.”

