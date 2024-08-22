GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TISS registrar withdraws order appointing himself as Head of Administration

The internal communication to TISS V-C comes a day after The Hindu reported that Anil Sutar had self-appointed himself head of administration in an office order

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Registrar of TISS Anil Sutar.

Registrar of TISS Anil Sutar. | Photo Credit: tiss.edu

A day after Registrar of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Anil Sutar, had declared himself the Head of Administration in a self-signed order, he sent an internal communication to Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, asking for the order to be reversed. 

The internal communication comes a day after The Hindu reported that Mr. Sutar had declared himself the Head of Administration in a move many faculty members felt would make him more powerful in the institute.

In the communication to the V-C, accessed by The Hindu, Mr. Sutar says, “I request your office to issue a fresh order appointing Mr. Narendra Mishra as the officiating Registrar of TISS. I also pray you that I should not be appointed as the Head of Administration. I will just focus on research and academics and will discharge my duties as Professor and Dean, School of Research Methodology and Doctoral Students’ Office. 

Mr. Sutar further writes, “Sir, Please ensure that my earlier order dated August 20, 2024 is withdrawn and a modified new order is issued by your office.”

In a move which was aimed at pacifying the TISS faculty, Mr. Sutar later forwarded this internal communication to all faculty members stating, “I am sharing this with you in order to avoid any confusion and misunderstanding.”

Mr. Sutar had issued another controversial officer order on August 19 banning the student organisation Progressive Students’ Forum, and warning students and faculty of disciplinary action if they were found supporting or associating with the forum. 

