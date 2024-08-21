TISS Registrar appoints himself head of administration

In an office order issued by himself, the erstwhile Registrar of the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Anil Sutar, declared himself Professor and Head of Administration.

Moreover, Mr. Sutar has stated in the letter that the role of the officiating Registrar would now be discharged by Narendra Mishra, who would report directly to him (Mr. Sutar), and to Pro Vice Chancellor Shankar Das and Vice Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari.

“This is the case of a person leaving office and initiating an order in his own interest. This is a case of Anil Sutar making himself more powerful. This is anarchic. No university as such has a professor heading the office of the Registrar,” a faculty member, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The order dated August 20 came a day after Mr. Sutar had issued another controversial officer order banning the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), one of the student organisations at TISS, and warned students and faculty of disciplinary action against them if they were found to be supporting, or associating with, the forum.

The move had come after the PSF at TISS had requested the office of the student affairs to call for a gathering condemning the rape and murder of a Dalit minor in Bihar.

Multiple student organisations at TISS, including the Adivasi Students’ Forum, Ambedkarite Students’ Association, Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students’ Forum, Northeast Students’ Forum, issued a joint statement condemning the ‘ban’ on PSF-TISS.

“TISS is an institute that has helped communities from all corners, irrespective of caste, creed, kind or religion. This is a very different and socially relevant institute that has upheld moral and social values. Today, this institute is being ransacked,” the faculty member added.

