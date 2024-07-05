ADVERTISEMENT

TISS Controversy: Alumni of Women’s Studies (AWS) demands for to reinstate contractual faculty under UGC

Updated - July 05, 2024 11:10 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 10:51 am IST

TISS’s statement of withdrawing the mass termination of faculty released on June 30 received criticism as it has failed to address the root problems and had a lack of transparency on the regularisation of employment of contractual staff

Snehal Mutha

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The alumni of Women’s Studies (AWS), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), on Thursday expressed their discontent with the TISS administration’s stand on termination of faculty and demanded to reinstate all contractual faculty and non-teaching staff under UGC 12th Plan, regularise terms of employment at par with the permanent employees on UGC payroll. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:The lack of leadership at TISS | Explained

TISS’s statement of withdrawing the mass termination of faculty released on 30 June received criticism as it has failed to address the root problems and had a lack of transparency on the regularisation of employment of contractual staff.

Urging for the official timeline and long-term planning of regularisation of both Tata Education Trust TET and UGC, the AWS said that the situation of the Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies (ACWS) at TISS reflects the changing labour arrangements within university spaces and increasing privatisation of higher education. 

AWS also highlighted the administration is not transparent regarding the status of tenure of faculty members and non-teaching employees hired under the 12th Plan of the UGC, which includes three teaching and one non-teaching member at the ACWS at TISS, Mumbai. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The WS centre runs MA and PhD programmes and there are many PhD and MA students, under the faculties, who are extremely anxious with the current developments. The first year MA batch is going to start in a week and there is no direction about who will teach in the current scenario,” mentioned the AWS. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US