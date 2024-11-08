 />
Tirupati laddu row: Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking CBI probe into the case

The top court dismisses PIL seeking CBI probe into Tirupati laddus row, citing Article 25 of the Constitution that guarantees the freedom to practice and propagate religion

Updated - November 08, 2024 01:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The top court said that it cannot be used as a “political battleground”. File

The top court said that it cannot be used as a “political battleground”. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 8, 2024) junked a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

A bench comprising Justices B. R. Gavai and K. V. Viswanathan dismissed the plea filed by one K. A. Paul, a social activist and president of the organisation 'Global Peace Initiative'.

“Going by your prayer, we will have to create separate states for all temples, gurudwaras, etc. We can't direct that a separate state be created for a particular religion. Dismissed,” the bench said.

Tirupati laddu row: TTD blacklists Tamil Nadu-based supplier of adulterated ghee, warns of criminal proceedings

In his plea, Paul had sought seeking a “comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam”.

The top court on October 4 had set up a five-member independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to “assuage the feelings of crores of people” while making clear that the Court cannot be used as a “political battleground”.

It had directed that the independent SIT will comprise two officers each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police, besides a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Paul, in his PIL, said allegations levelled by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of ‘Laddu Prasadam’, including adulterated ghee, have raised serious concerns among devotees and tarnished the sanctity of this sacred offering.

The petition underscored the growing communal tensions and the violation of fundamental religious rights, citing Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to practice and propagate religion.

“The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is one of the biggest sites for Hindus around the world. The Laddu Prasadam holds immense religious and cultural significance for all Hindus. Any compromise on its sanctity not only affects millions of devotees but also tarnishes the reputation of this institution. I have filed this petition in the interest of the devotees and to ensure that political manipulation and corruption do not undermine our sacred traditions,” Paul said.

The Chief Minister had claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus under the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the State, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party accused Mr. Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains and the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the State circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:34 pm IST

