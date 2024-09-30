Tirupati laddu row: Gods should be kept away from politics, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 30, 2024) observed that Gods should be kept away from politics and sought to know the proof if contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.

“Lab reports prima facie do not clearly show adulterated ghee was used in the laddus,” a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan observed.

The Supreme Court also asked why Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu went to the press with unsure facts. The Bench noted that the CM made the claim on September 18, even though the FIR in the matter was lodged on September 25 and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted on September 26.

Justice Gavai said constitutional functionaries in High office should be more circumspect. He also said “the substance used may have been soyabean or palm oil. It may not have been fish oil”.

“At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics,” the Bench observed.

The Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the State-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

Also read | Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP leaders, cadres undertake atonement rituals for Andhra CM’s ‘sin’

The Bench was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. The Court posted pleas, including those seeking court-monitored probe, for further hearing on October 3.

The Solicitor General told the Bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the State, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Mr. Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains.

(With inputs from PTI)