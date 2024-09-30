GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati laddu row: Gods should be kept away from politics, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court asks why Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu went to the press with unsure facts about the laddus distributed in Tirupati; further hearing on October 3

Updated - September 30, 2024 03:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Laddu prasadam displayed in Sri Venkaeswara Swamy TTD temple in Vijayawada.

Laddu prasadam displayed in Sri Venkaeswara Swamy TTD temple in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 30, 2024) observed that Gods should be kept away from politics and sought to know the proof if contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.

“Lab reports prima facie do not clearly show adulterated ghee was used in the laddus,” a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan observed.

Lab reports confirm presence of animal fat in Tirumala laddu, alleges TDP leader
Row after Chandrababu Naidu alleges animal fat used in Tirupati laddus

The Supreme Court also asked why Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu went to the press with unsure facts. The Bench noted that the CM made the claim on September 18, even though the FIR in the matter was lodged on September 25 and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted on September 26.

Justice Gavai said constitutional functionaries in High office should be more circumspect. He also said “the substance used may have been soyabean or palm oil. It may not have been fish oil”.

“At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics,” the Bench observed.

The Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the State-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

Also read | Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP leaders, cadres undertake atonement rituals for Andhra CM’s ‘sin’

The Bench was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. The Court posted pleas, including those seeking court-monitored probe, for further hearing on October 3.

The Solicitor General told the Bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.

A.P. govt. to constitute SIT to probe ‘adulteration’ of ghee used in making Tirumala prasadam 
Tirupati laddu row: Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations ‘false, reckless’, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the State, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Mr. Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - September 30, 2024 03:01 pm IST

Related Topics

court administration / religion and belief / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.