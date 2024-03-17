Tiruchi robbers arrested in Delhi for stealing at Ambani family pre-wedding venue

March 17, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Gujarat police arrested five robbers hailing from Tiruchi in Delhi on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the theft of cash and a laptop at the pre-wedding celebration of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on February 12. A senior police officer in Tiruchi confirmed the development.

Five persons from Ramji Nagar in Tiruchi District allegedly stole ₹10 lakh and a laptop from a Mercedes car parked in Rajkot, at the venue of the pre-wedding event, by breaking the window, said the police report. The police analysed the surveillance camera records and identified the accused.

During the investigation, a person was arrested in Delhi in connection with this theft. He was interrogated and five persons, namely Jagan, Deepak, Gunasekar, Murali and Ekambaram, were arrested in Delhi. Rajkot Superintendent of Police Raju Bhargav in his press statement said, “All the five arrested persons belong to Ramjinagar, Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.”

According to the police, the accused had left Tiruchi and gone to Jamnagar, one of the pre-wedding venues. As the security was tight there, they headed to Jamnagar bus stand, where they allegedly broke the window of the parked car and stole a laptop. Then they went to Rajkot where they allegedly broke the Mercedes car’s window and stole ₹10 lakh cash and a laptop.

Then, they went to Delhi. Madhusudhan, the alleged gang leader, was on the run. “The gang used to go to major cities by train and break the windows of cars parked in crowded areas,” Mr. Bhargav said. “On questioning them, they admitted to have stolen in 11 places in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad and Delhi in the last four months,” he said. The group had also struck in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala.

