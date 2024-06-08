GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TIPRA Motha MLA threatens stir if peace accords signed with militant outfits not implemented

Ranjit Debbarma, MLA and a close confidant of the regional party’s founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya, submits a set of demands as part of a delegation to Governor N. Indrasena Reddy

Published - June 08, 2024 03:44 am IST - AGARTALA

Syed Sajjad Ali
Ranjit Debbarma, a former militant leader-turned-politician. File photo

Ranjit Debbarma, a former militant leader-turned-politician. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A senior leader of the TIPRA Motha, a partner of the ruling BJP-led coalition government, has threatened to launch a harsh agitation if the peace accords signed with different militant groups are not implemented in letter and spirit. Ranjit Debbarma, MLA and a close confidant of the regional party’s founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya, led a delegation to Governor N. Indrasena Reddy on Thursday to submit a set of demands.

Mr. Debbarma, a former militant leader-turned-politician, said they would wait for some time before launching a protest. He told reporters at Raj Bhavan: “We have explained everything to the Governor, and he has listened to us. We have told him about the plight of former militants and their families.”

Mr. Debbarma was the founder of the outlawed All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), which was formed to fight for a separate State for the indigenous people. The group was allegedly responsible for organising killings of people and security forces from 1995 to 2005, mainly in west Tripura.

ATTF operated from hideouts in Sylhet division in Bangladesh until that country’s security forces launched a crackdown on militants.

In January 2013, Mr. Debbarma was reportedly apprehended by Bangladesh’s security agencies and secretly handed over to India’s counterparts. However, Indian police claimed to have arrested him from his residence in Sidhai, north of Agartala.

In the 2023 Assembly election, he won from Ramchandraghat Assembly constituency in Khowai on a TIPRA Motha ticket, becoming a member of the State Assembly for the first time.

Now, Mr. Debbarma has sparked off a fresh controversy by threatening to start an agitation to secure their demands. He alleged that the terms and references of the peace accords signed with different militant groups since 1988 have not been fulfilled.

“The non-implementation of these peace accords has resulted in the suffering of scores of former militants and their families who have returned to the mainstream of life,” he stated.

TIPRA Motha has not commented on the actions of one of its MLAs, but sources say the top leadership of the party has given Mr. Debbarma the go-ahead.

