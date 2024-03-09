TIPRA eyeing contesting ST reserved East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, in talks with the BJP

March 09, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - AGARTALA

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Tripura, the TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) is now eyeing contesting the tribal reserved East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. The party’s founder, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, has been holding discussions with central BJP leaders over the seat-sharing arrangement.

Reports suggest that Mr. Debbarman is lobbying for his elder sister, Pragya Debbarman, to secure a ticket. She had earlier contested for the seat in 2019 as a Congress nominee when her brother was the PCC President, but lost to Rebati Tripura of the BJP.

The BJP has already announced its candidate for the West Tripura constituency, nominating former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha Member Biplab Kumar Deb, who has already launched his campaign. Incumbent Lok Sabha MP and Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik was denied a ticket from the West constituency, but party sources say she may be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

The strength of the ruling coalition has now risen to 47 after TIPRA’s joining. Meanwhile, the Congress and CPI(M) continue to criticise TIPRA for what they call opportunistic politics and manipulation of tribal sentiments with their ‘Greater Tipraland’ plank. They said that the regional party will become irrelevant in state politics in the coming days.

Former health minister and Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman commented, “The BJP has a larger plan to undermine regional parties in Northeast India. TIPRA leaders will soon realise that they have lost their place in the state’s politics.”

The CPI(M) apparently sees TIPRA’s joining the government as an opportunity to revive its tribal front, Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP). Radha Charan Debbarma, former Chief Executive Member of the tribal autonomous district council, and Naresh Jamatia, former Minister, have announced that the GMP has prepared booth, sector, and Assembly segment-wise programmes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

“Where are Greater Tipraland and the constitutional solution demands in the so-called tripartite agreement? They [TIPRA leaders] have betrayed the indigenous people for their personal gains,” Mr. Jamatia said at a news conference.