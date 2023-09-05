Timetable of up to 283 trains in Northern Railways affected due to G-20 summit

September 05, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The G-20 leaders’ summit has led to cancellation, short termination and rescheduling of up to 283 trains by Northern Railways between September 8 to 11.

This includes at least 155 passenger trains. While four trains on September 8 were affected, on September 9 at least 62 passenger trains originating from or terminating at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, New Delhi, Panipat, Bulandshahr - Hazrat Nizamuddin, Shakurbasti, Rewari, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Ambala, Jind, Saharanpur, Kurukshetra have been hit.

Similarly, 70 trains have been affected on September 10 along the same routes and two on September 11.

Check: Train Handling plan in view of G-20 Summit 2023 (Mail/Express Trains)

Check: Train Handling plan in view of G-20 Summit 2023 (Passenger Trains)

The Northern Railways has informed the passengers that at least 17 trains will terminate short of Delhi junction on September 9 and 10. These trains will stop at Ghaziabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Okhla, Palwal or Sahibabad.

In a circular, the Northern Railways has said, “Passengers are advised to plan their journey after checking train status in passenger’s helpline no 139 - RailMadad.”

Up to 40 mail or express trains including the famous Taj Express, and trains to Amritsar, Bareilly, Jalandhar, Rohtak, Ambala, Bhatinda, Haridwar, Pathankot, Kanpur have been cancelled between September 8 to 11. Along the same routes, twelve trains have a change of terminal while two trains have been rescheduled. Upto 70 long-distance trains running between Jammu, Ajmer, Chandigarh, Goa, Indore, Mumbai, Howrah, Kota, Guwahati and so on have added an extra stoppage at stations like Badli, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Bihar Terminus, Okhla for better dispersion of crowds.