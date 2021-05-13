Times Group chairperson Indu Jain dies

Indu Jain was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.

Times Group chairperson Indu Jain died on Thursday at the age of 84, the flagship news channel of the group reported.

In a tweet, Times Now called Jain a “lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women’s rights.” Complications arising out of coronavirus infection led to her death, Times Group sources said.

She breathed her last in Delhi, they added.

Jain was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company’s vehicle for philanthropic activities, and also founded the women’s wing of the industry lobby FICCI.

