National

Times Group chairperson Indu Jain dies

File photo of Indu Jain.   | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Times Group chairperson Indu Jain died on Thursday at the age of 84, the flagship news channel of the group reported.

In a tweet, Times Now called Jain a “lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women’s rights.” Complications arising out of coronavirus infection led to her death, Times Group sources said.

She breathed her last in Delhi, they added.

Jain was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company’s vehicle for philanthropic activities, and also founded the women’s wing of the industry lobby FICCI.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 10:58:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/times-group-chairperson-indu-jain-dies/article34552791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY