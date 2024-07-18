ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in U.P.: A timeline of major train accidents in the past year

Published - July 18, 2024 08:29 pm IST

The incidents have raised serious concerns about railway safety and the need for stringent measures to avoid such tragedies.

The Hindu Bureau

Onlookers near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express in U.P.’s Gonda district on July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed on July 18 afternoon in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh killing at least four people and injuring over 20 others. The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: U.P. train derailment LIVE updates

This is the fourth train accident in 2024, with the last major one being the Kanchenjunga Express derailment in Darjeeling, the hill station in West Bengal on June 2024, which left 10 people dead and dozens injured.

Almost a year ago, on June 2, 2023, 96 people were killed when the Coromandel Express, the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train collided in Balasore, Odisha. “Human error” was blamed then.

What can the Railways do to stop accidents? | Explained

The incidents have raised serious concerns about railway safety and the need for stringent measures to avoid such tragedies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s a timeline on major train accidents that took place last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US