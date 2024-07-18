Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed on July 18 afternoon in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh killing at least four people and injuring over 20 others. The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers.

Also Read: U.P. train derailment LIVE updates

This is the fourth train accident in 2024, with the last major one being the Kanchenjunga Express derailment in Darjeeling, the hill station in West Bengal on June 2024, which left 10 people dead and dozens injured.

Almost a year ago, on June 2, 2023, 96 people were killed when the Coromandel Express, the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train collided in Balasore, Odisha. “Human error” was blamed then.

The incidents have raised serious concerns about railway safety and the need for stringent measures to avoid such tragedies.

Here’s a timeline on major train accidents that took place last year.

