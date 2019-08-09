Time will tell if Kashmir move will help: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday snubbed his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia over his statement supporting the revocation of Article 370 and said that time will tell whether the decision will bring peace in Kashmir.

“Only time will tell that whether the removal of Article 370 would bring employment and economic growth in the region. It does not matter what happens in a day or two. The question today is whether terrorism will end, whether peace will return. These are the bigger issues and the success of this decision depends on this,” said Mr. Kamal Nath, who was in Navi Mumbai to inaugurate Madhyalok, a new Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, constructed to attract businesses, tourism and help in extending medical facilities to residents of Madhya Pradesh coming to Mumbai.

Two days ago Mr. Scindia had tweeted, “I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this.” His tweet was perceived as contradictory to the party’s official stand.

When asked about Pakistan’s latest move to cut trade ties with India as a mark of protest over the move to remove Article 370, Mr. Nath said, “Pakistan is a nursery of terrorism. Whether it is India or the entire world, Pakistan is exposed over its actions.”